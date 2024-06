Early Morning at the Landing

It's been a while since I have been down to 'The Landing' early morning. Not as early as I would of liked as the sun was a little higher than I would of preferred but still liked the mist skimming the water and around the reeds..

Today is a National holiday Matariki.. which celebrates the Maori New Year as a cluster of stars is seen at this time of year and it celebrates 'new beginnings' and also remembering those that have past.