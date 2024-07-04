Historical Village..

I was in town early this morning and the estuary was looking very picturesque so went for a little walk. This collection of historical building are in the Museum complex.. Two in the centre are little cottages that were saved from developers, the dark brown building was from just up our road and was a Creamery ( where farmers took the cream cans to be picked up to go to the factory, and far right is the old jail, behind all of these is a little school where FG went for his early years before he moved to a school further down the road. The band stand is a replica build.