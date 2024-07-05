Sign up
Previous
Photo 4072
Goodmorning Sunshine...
Where we live we don't get frosts very often, but this morning was a beauty and as I drove down the road I could not resist stopping for a shot. We had a stunning day so worth the chilly start.
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Photo Details
Tags
morning
,
fog
,
sunrise
,
frost
Brigette
ace
so nice. i love these clear crisp days
July 5th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Was a beautiful start to the day. Such lovely light.
July 5th, 2024
