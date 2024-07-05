Previous
Goodmorning Sunshine... by julzmaioro
Goodmorning Sunshine...

Where we live we don't get frosts very often, but this morning was a beauty and as I drove down the road I could not resist stopping for a shot. We had a stunning day so worth the chilly start.
julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Brigette ace
so nice. i love these clear crisp days
July 5th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Was a beautiful start to the day. Such lovely light.
July 5th, 2024  
