Previous
Photo 4075
New Born..
Took a wander around the maternity paddock this afternoon and this little girl was snuggled down looking cute..
We have Holstein Friesian as they are good and robust for out hills.. Hopefully this little girl will be a good producer in a few years.
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
5
5
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5182
photos
179
followers
210
following
Tags
cows
,
calf
,
friesian
Elisa Smith
ace
Aww darling. 😍
July 8th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
So cute
July 8th, 2024
Joy's Focus
ace
So sweet❤️
July 8th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Very sweet
July 8th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, how absolutely gorgeous!
July 8th, 2024
