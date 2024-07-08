Previous
New Born..
New Born..

Took a wander around the maternity paddock this afternoon and this little girl was snuggled down looking cute..
We have Holstein Friesian as they are good and robust for out hills.. Hopefully this little girl will be a good producer in a few years.
julia

ace
@julzmaioro
@julzmaioro
Elisa Smith ace
Aww darling. 😍
Mark St Clair ace
So cute
Joy's Focus ace
So sweet❤️
Kathy A ace
Very sweet
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, how absolutely gorgeous!
