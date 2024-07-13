Sign up
Photo 4080
Vulcan..
In at my Sisters today and her Vulcan Magnolia is in full flower. It was looking stunning against the clear blue winter sky.
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
sky
,
winter
,
magnolia
,
vulcan
Dianne
ace
Gorgeous colour combo.
July 13th, 2024
