When life gives you Lemons.. by julzmaioro
When life gives you Lemons..

Had a bit of a day baking today..Made lemon honey, lemon cake.. then Vege soup has been bubbling away in the crockpot and then this arvoade two foccasia breads.. I think The Farmer is happy.
28th July 2024

julia

julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Kathy A
Fabulous shot, they look delicious especially that cake
July 28th, 2024  
Dianne
Yum - what happened to the afternoon tea invitation?? It all looks delicious!
July 28th, 2024  
Annie D
oh yummo!
How do you make lemon honey? And the cake looks scrumptious!
July 28th, 2024  
Babs
You have had a busy day
July 28th, 2024  
julia
@annied also called Lemon Curd.. eggs butter and lemon juice and ri nd.. It is a microwaved version so no standing over the stove with a double boiler..
July 28th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
All sounds delish
July 28th, 2024  
