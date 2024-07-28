Sign up
Previous
Photo 4095
When life gives you Lemons..
Had a bit of a day baking today..Made lemon honey, lemon cake.. then Vege soup has been bubbling away in the crockpot and then this arvoade two foccasia breads.. I think The Farmer is happy.
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
6
2
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous shot, they look delicious especially that cake
July 28th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Yum - what happened to the afternoon tea invitation?? It all looks delicious!
July 28th, 2024
Annie D
ace
oh yummo!
How do you make lemon honey? And the cake looks scrumptious!
July 28th, 2024
Babs
ace
You have had a busy day
July 28th, 2024
julia
ace
@annied
also called Lemon Curd.. eggs butter and lemon juice and ri nd.. It is a microwaved version so no standing over the stove with a double boiler..
July 28th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
All sounds delish
July 28th, 2024
