Previous
Trio of Tulips by julzmaioro
Photo 4115

Trio of Tulips

Treated myself to a lovely bunch of tulips last night. Found out they are tricky to photograph once picked as they have minds of their own as to which way they are going to hang.
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1127% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
So pretty.
August 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise