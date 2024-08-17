Sign up
Photo 4115
Trio of Tulips
Treated myself to a lovely bunch of tulips last night. Found out they are tricky to photograph once picked as they have minds of their own as to which way they are going to hang.
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
tulips
gloria jones
ace
So pretty.
August 17th, 2024
