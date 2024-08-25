Sign up
Photo 4123
Helebores- Winter Rose.
Another shot I have taken of the Hellebore's I picked yesterday. This time using my 50mm lens..
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
25th August 2024 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
helebore
,
winter-rose
Sarah Bremner
ace
Beautiful.. .love the colours.
August 25th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful! Love it.
August 25th, 2024
