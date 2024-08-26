Sign up
Previous
Photo 4124
Monday.. Window Cleaning Day..
Had a day in the City today with a couple of Camera Club buddies.. fun getting Architecture and Street photography shots.. Pays to always look up you never know what you will see..
I will never complain about washing windows again..
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
window
,
city
,
architecture
,
cleaners
mike
ace
great colour and light
August 26th, 2024
Christina
ace
Crazy - I hope they get paid well!
August 26th, 2024
