Monday.. Window Cleaning Day.. by julzmaioro
Photo 4124

Monday.. Window Cleaning Day..

Had a day in the City today with a couple of Camera Club buddies.. fun getting Architecture and Street photography shots.. Pays to always look up you never know what you will see..
I will never complain about washing windows again..
julia

mike ace
great colour and light
August 26th, 2024  
Christina ace
Crazy - I hope they get paid well!
August 26th, 2024  
