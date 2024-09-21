Sign up
Photo 4150
Surreal entrance..
This is the entrance into the Surreal garden, all an optical illusion with the wavy floor but in actual fact it was flat.. all a bit of fun..
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
4
2
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5257
photos
176
followers
206
following
1136% complete
4143
4144
4145
4146
4147
4148
4149
4150
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
15th September 2024 12:30pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
surreal
,
gardens
,
botanical
,
hamilton/
Elisa Smith
ace
Oohf, that would have me tripping over 😂
September 21st, 2024
Dianne
ace
Such a great illusion.
September 21st, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oooh clever
September 21st, 2024
John
ace
Very cool! Life is certainly surreal these days!
September 21st, 2024
