Surreal entrance.. by julzmaioro
Surreal entrance..

This is the entrance into the Surreal garden, all an optical illusion with the wavy floor but in actual fact it was flat.. all a bit of fun..
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Elisa Smith ace
Oohf, that would have me tripping over 😂
September 21st, 2024  
Dianne ace
Such a great illusion.
September 21st, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooh clever
September 21st, 2024  
John ace
Very cool! Life is certainly surreal these days!
September 21st, 2024  
