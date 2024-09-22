Sign up
Photo 4151
Doubled Up..
The Modernist Garden has this lovely dark 'Reflection Pool' and it get a little exciting when some one comes through with a nice bright colour..
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
reflection
hamilton
garden
pool
modernist
Issi Bannerman
ace
That's a fantastic shot!
September 22nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 22nd, 2024
Dianne
ace
Really neat colours in the reflections.
September 22nd, 2024
