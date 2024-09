White Warratah..

Had a busy day helping out a friend who's dear Mum has just passed away and I gave her help with sorting the flowers.. Her Mum was clever florist in the past so family wanted garden flowers.. She had an offer from a friend of her Mums who had a beautiful garden.. This white Warratah is very unusual and look stunning in the arrangement with blue and white/yellow irises.. Silly me never did a photo.. I did leave that pesky wasp in the garden..