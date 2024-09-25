Previous
Apprentice Florist.. by julzmaioro
Apprentice Florist..

I said yesterday how I helped my friend do the flowers for her Mums funeral.. it was today and I was pleased with how good it looked for a couple of amateurs.. felt quite chuffed hearing people saying how lovely the flowers were..
25th September 2024

