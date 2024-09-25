Sign up
Photo 4154
Apprentice Florist..
I said yesterday how I helped my friend do the flowers for her Mums funeral.. it was today and I was pleased with how good it looked for a couple of amateurs.. felt quite chuffed hearing people saying how lovely the flowers were..
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
king
,
protea
,
waratah
,
iris.
