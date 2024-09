Poker Run..

The local Fire Brigade organize a great fundraiser each year with a Poker Run, all the local classic/hotrod type cars come out for an outing.. Some go all out with costumes and it can be hard to recognize some of the people. Each of the Cars are given a sealed envelope with a card in, at the start and at the 4 stops over the day, these are not opened until the end of the day and the winner is the one with the best hand. Though there are other prizes as well..