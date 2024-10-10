Previous
The Canopy.. by julzmaioro
The Canopy..

Had a lovely day with @dide today. She did me a favour by picking me up from the garage while our car was in getting a small job done, or so we thought.. Processing photo's for camera club and an exhibition in a couple of weeks, a shop for clothes, lunch and then got a call to say the car will be a few more hours, so we went for a bush walk just on the edge of town.
Love looking up at the patterns of the tree fern (ponga) and Nikau Palms.. We had to watch where we walked as it was pretty wet under foot.
A lovely way to catch up ..
julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Barb
This is absolutely gorgeous!
October 10th, 2024  
Yao RL
A beauty of our NZ bush.
October 10th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman
This is just lovely!
October 10th, 2024  
