I am always fascinated by the Epiphytes that grow around the trunks and branches of our native tree's. I often say to anyone that wants to listen that I am amazed that you don't here of people getting injured or killed by falling Epiphytes, as some of them would be very heavy.. I said this to @dide yesterday just as I took this shot, and then I realized there was a big clump on the ground, it would of gone with a big thump I would think. @dide we probably should of checked underneath it..
This plant was an Astelia which has a small flower that packs a big punch in perfume.