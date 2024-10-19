Ag Day..

Agriculture Day or Calf Club.. Is a event that still happens this time of the year at many country Schools. The children can bring along there animals .. calves, lambs and goats lead them around a set track with obstacles, get judged on how they have looked after their animals and also what they know about their pet. FG and I participated when we were young and our children did also as have our Grandchildren.. but none here this year but a friends daughter has borrowed a calf from us and done a fab job of rearing her ( Stella), she came away with lots of ribbons and a few trophies. So very proud of her efforts.. It will be her last year as she is off to Collage next year.