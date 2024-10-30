Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4189
Contemporaryy Marae
While at Te Papa (NZ National Museum) we visited the Contemporary Marae.. So very different to the traditional Marae's ( meeting House).. which are usually carved wood and thatched roofs.. Nice to see a modern take of it.
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5296
photos
171
followers
201
following
1147% complete
View this month »
4182
4183
4184
4185
4186
4187
4188
4189
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
28th October 2024 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
marae
,
tepapa
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous! So ornate.
October 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close