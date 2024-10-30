Previous
Contemporaryy Marae by julzmaioro
Contemporaryy Marae

While at Te Papa (NZ National Museum) we visited the Contemporary Marae.. So very different to the traditional Marae's ( meeting House).. which are usually carved wood and thatched roofs.. Nice to see a modern take of it.
Issi Bannerman
Fabulous! So ornate.
October 30th, 2024  
