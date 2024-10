Scary

While out driving a couple of weeks ago I spotted this just opposite a 'T' intersection . I made FG stop so that I could get a shot.. Liked how the tree reflections looked like cobwebs.. Not sure if Chucky is there all the time or comes out in time for Halloween.

NZ has only just started to celebrate Halloween over the last decade or so.. Thankfully we don't get any 'Trick or Treater's' up our country driveway.