Te Papa Stain Glass... by julzmaioro
Photo 4194

Te Papa Stain Glass...

This lovely Stain glass window was on the opposite wall to the Marae at Te Papa (NZ National Museum) where we visited last week. It was a beautiful site.. https://365project.org/julzmaioro/365/2024-10-30
4th November 2024

julia

