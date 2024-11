Garden Visit

A small group of friends visited another friends garden today.. It is a stunning garden and at it's peek at the moment with the roses showing off their best side.. Rob has a lot of roses and seems to know all their names like she does an old friend.. After going to her 'craft cottage' we then went down a bush track to have lunch in the 'Lakeside Cabin' and me being a bit unstable on my feet with the neuropathy I slipped and landed in the mud.. Lucky I was not hurt and gave us all a laugh..