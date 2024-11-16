Endurance Trail Ride..

Today our farm was open for the local Endurance Riders to ride through. Don't know much about this type of riding but there was 4 different distances 10k's 25k's 40 k's and 80 k's

so they have to 'pace' their horses so that when checked the heart rate is where it should be.. The 2 gils in the front called out to the other 3 to let them pass as they were giving the girls a run and the other 3 were having a walk.. They had to follow the pegs, as this is our hay paddock so didn't want it all flattened.

Didn't see much of the action as I had to go to town to another exhibition our Camera Club is holding at the National Rose Convention.. So a busy weekend.

