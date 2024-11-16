Previous
Endurance Trail Ride.. by julzmaioro
Endurance Trail Ride..

Today our farm was open for the local Endurance Riders to ride through. Don't know much about this type of riding but there was 4 different distances 10k's 25k's 40 k's and 80 k's
so they have to 'pace' their horses so that when checked the heart rate is where it should be.. The 2 gils in the front called out to the other 3 to let them pass as they were giving the girls a run and the other 3 were having a walk.. They had to follow the pegs, as this is our hay paddock so didn't want it all flattened.
Didn't see much of the action as I had to go to town to another exhibition our Camera Club is holding at the National Rose Convention.. So a busy weekend.
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Issi Bannerman ace
Looks and sounds fascinating. Nice image too.
November 16th, 2024  
