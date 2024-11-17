Sign up
Photo 4207
National Rose Convention..
This weekend has been very busy for me as our Camera club was invited to hold an Exhibition themed Rose's and Romance.. A fantastic selection of photo's were on display as well as cards that club members have made..
It was a busy but fun weekend.
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
0
0
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5314
photos
171
followers
202
following
1152% complete
View this month »
Tags
camera
,
rose
,
club
,
exhibition
,
convention
