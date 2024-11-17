Previous
National Rose Convention.. by julzmaioro
Photo 4207

National Rose Convention..

This weekend has been very busy for me as our Camera club was invited to hold an Exhibition themed Rose's and Romance.. A fantastic selection of photo's were on display as well as cards that club members have made..
It was a busy but fun weekend.
julia

