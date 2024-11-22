Previous
Riding through.. by julzmaioro
Photo 4212

Riding through..

Had a very frustrating day trying to sort out a computer issue.. This shot is from the Endurance riders as they rode through our farm. You can see by the long grass that it was very blustery.
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
