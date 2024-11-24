Pottery Workshop.

Just home from a fun day with a group of friends. One of our friends has 5 daughters and they organized an outing for their Mum and included her friends as well. We travelled 2 hours and went to a winery fir lunch.. Yumbo.. and then on to a Pottery workshop.. thankfully not on a wheel, but free-form.. what fun.. I made a small jug.. first attempt bit wonky, but hopefully usable.. then a shallow bowl., then with the left over clay I made a leaf.. a loquat leaf.. now we have to wait a few weeks to dry and glaze.. can't wait to see if I can add another string to my bow.. lol..

.