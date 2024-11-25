Previous
Haylage Time..

A busy time of year for the Farmers at the moment, with harvesting the surplus grass. We are doing mostly Haylage this year .. That is the wrapped bales. So much easier and less stress than traditional hay. It is cut one day and rowed up and baled and wrapped the next. Where as hay takes about 3 day's of hot sunny weather to ensure it is dry before it is baled and has to be stored in the shed.
Sorry had a busy day away from the farm at swimming, and Meals on Wheels so missed seeing the bales in the paddock.
