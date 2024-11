Bursting Out..

It is that time of year again when the Aggies start to burst into life.. Parts of NZ is very favorable for good healthy growth of the Agapanthus to the point they are becoming a pest.. The big ones that seed down are not available at the nurseries. Only the species that do not seed are available for sale. I try to cut the heads off before the seeds set.. But they are still a lovely colour to have in the garden.