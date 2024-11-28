Self Seeded..

Previous
Today a friend and I went to the Auckland Botanical Garden Sculpture walk.. What a fantastic display. This one was one of my favorites, They are Poppy seed heads, ready to scatter their seeds every where..
Babs ace
Beautiful sculptures Hope they aren't opium poppies.
November 28th, 2024  
julia ace
Could be but don't think they would spread very well.. made of steel..
November 28th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful display!
November 28th, 2024  
