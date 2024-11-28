Sign up
Photo 4218
Self Seeded..
Today a friend and I went to the Auckland Botanical Garden Sculpture walk.. What a fantastic display. This one was one of my favorites, They are Poppy seed heads, ready to scatter their seeds every where..
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4218
photos
171
followers
202
following
1155% complete
View this month »
Views 8
8
Comments 3
3
Fav's 1
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
28th November 2024 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seed
,
gardens
,
botanical
,
heads
Babs
ace
Beautiful sculptures Hope they aren't opium poppies.
November 28th, 2024
julia
ace
Could be but don't think they would spread very well.. made of steel..
November 28th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful display!
November 28th, 2024
