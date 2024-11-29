Previous
Tui by julzmaioro
Photo 4219

Tui

The Tui is one of my favourite Native (NZ) birds.. and they were busy dashing around the blossom tree's while we were at the Botanical Gardens yesterday, It is often tricky to get a shot of the, as they hide amongst the branches eating the necter of blossoms. So I was surprised to see this little guy out in the open and looking like he was hunting 'bugs' so I managed to get a few shots of him. I say him but could be a girl as the only difference is the girls are slightly smaller.. They have a white collar around their neck and a lovely tuft in the front, and a sometime called 'The Parson Bird"
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1155% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
Lovely colour and look at all that pollen on his face.
November 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact