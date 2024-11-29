Tui

The Tui is one of my favourite Native (NZ) birds.. and they were busy dashing around the blossom tree's while we were at the Botanical Gardens yesterday, It is often tricky to get a shot of the, as they hide amongst the branches eating the necter of blossoms. So I was surprised to see this little guy out in the open and looking like he was hunting 'bugs' so I managed to get a few shots of him. I say him but could be a girl as the only difference is the girls are slightly smaller.. They have a white collar around their neck and a lovely tuft in the front, and a sometime called 'The Parson Bird"