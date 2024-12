Long Fin Eels- Tuna Kuwharuwharu

These two Eel's were part of the Sculpture walk at the Botanical Gardens. they were quite large and would be a bit terrifying if you came across them in the river while swimming. They were made by James Wright who is pretty famous in NZ for some amazing works.. this one is small in comparison to others he has made. Constructed from Coreten steel.. And would be pretty cool to have in the garden.