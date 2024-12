Making Balage/ haylage

Today was a busy day on the farm, with the Balage/haylage getting harvested. Haylage/balage is the wrapped bales you see in the fields/paddocks. Made by baling it before it dries out and it does not have to be stored in sheds. So a lot easier to make as you don't have to get the timing right with 3 hot dry days in a row. This paddock was cut yeasterday and baled mid morning.