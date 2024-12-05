Previous
Girls on Cleanup by julzmaioro
Photo 4225

Girls on Cleanup

The Girls are in yesterday's 'hay' paddock. The bales were all put away today so the Girls could go in and do a clean up around the edges of the long grass that was missed by the mower. They seem pretty happy about that.
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1157% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact