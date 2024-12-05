Sign up
Photo 4225
Girls on Cleanup
The Girls are in yesterday's 'hay' paddock. The bales were all put away today so the Girls could go in and do a clean up around the edges of the long grass that was missed by the mower. They seem pretty happy about that.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
5th December 2024 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clean
,
girls
,
hay
,
up
,
cows
,
paddock
