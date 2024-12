Milk Pickup

When I noticed that the scheduled 'milk pickup' coincided with 'Golden hour' I decided to go up the hill by the drive and get a shot of the Tanker passing the Pohutukawa tree's. I thought it would be a good shot to send to NZ Dairy.

And for those that are not familiar with our NZ Christmas tree you will get an idea of their size.. and these are relatively young tree's, (about 35years) they do get a lot bigger.