Crimson Christmas by julzmaioro
Crimson Christmas

Went for a short farm walk last evening and the sun was showing off the Pohutukawa flowers beautifully, and I could here the honey bee's busy at work. I bought a jar of Pohutukawa honey the other day and it is light in colour and very mild.. lovely.
julia

Maggiemae ace
I bought a jar of Manuka honey the other day and it says - "over 50% manuka" Whatever, it's so delicious! We should have honey tastings!
December 20th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Beautiful against the blue sky. They have so many flowers - the bees will be happy!
December 20th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful!
December 20th, 2024  
