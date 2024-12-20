Sign up
Previous
Photo 4240
Crimson Christmas
Went for a short farm walk last evening and the sun was showing off the Pohutukawa flowers beautifully, and I could here the honey bee's busy at work. I bought a jar of Pohutukawa honey the other day and it is light in colour and very mild.. lovely.
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
3
0
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5347
photos
174
followers
203
following
1161% complete
View this month »
4233
4234
4235
4236
4237
4238
4239
4240
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
19th December 2024 7:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
flowers
,
crimson
,
pohutukawa
Maggiemae
ace
I bought a jar of Manuka honey the other day and it says - "over 50% manuka" Whatever, it's so delicious! We should have honey tastings!
December 20th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Beautiful against the blue sky. They have so many flowers - the bees will be happy!
December 20th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful!
December 20th, 2024
