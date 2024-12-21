Previous
Bunch of Hydrangeas by julzmaioro
Bunch of Hydrangeas

This morning I walked around the garden and picked two large bunches of Hydrangeas. One for my vase and one for my Daughter who was calling in after her and Jàger did a beach and forest walk. Love all the different colours and shapes..
Dianne ace
They are lovely.
December 21st, 2024  
