Previous
Photo 4241
Bunch of Hydrangeas
This morning I walked around the garden and picked two large bunches of Hydrangeas. One for my vase and one for my Daughter who was calling in after her and Jàger did a beach and forest walk. Love all the different colours and shapes..
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
1
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
hydrangea
Dianne
ace
They are lovely.
December 21st, 2024
