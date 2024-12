Black Bird Nest

On Christmas Eve I was giving the Honey Suckle a bit of a trim back when a Mumma Black Bird flew out in front of me, giving me a bit of a fright. on investigating I saw this lovely nest with 3 pretty eggs.. I stopped the pruning .. took a photo, and the put some of the 'cuttings' back over the nest to protect them from the hot sun and any predators.. I have been having a sneek peek, and Mumma is still looking after them and hopefully I will see chicks soon.. Watch this space..