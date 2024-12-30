Sign up
Photo 4250
Dahlia Quartet...
This lovely little Dahlia has just started flowering and it looks lovely in the garden, with it simple form and dark brown foliage.. I was tempted to pick a few for this little vase.. and take a few shots..
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
2
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5357
photos
174
followers
203
following
1164% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
30th December 2024 5:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
four
,
dahlia
,
quartet
