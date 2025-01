'2025'

New Zealander's are the early birds to see the first of the new day and hence The New Year.. Had a busy day with celebrating the New Year and entertaining family with an 'Alfresco Lunch' .. so here is a creation for todays photo. New Calendars are up,,, Ready to see what 2025 is going to bring to us.. All the very best for the year ahead my 365 buddies.