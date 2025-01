The baby Black Birds have hatched.. 3 faces only a Mother could love at this stage.. I was hoping to get a shot of 'The Hatch' but a busy few days seems I missed it.. Hopefully Mum and Dad are good parents.. I have seen them beating snail into submission the last few days so I guess that is their diet at the moment. https://365project.org/julzmaioro/365/2024-12-29 The earlier shot I took..On Christmas eve.