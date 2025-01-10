Sign up
Photo 4261
Turquiose Waters..
Visited some beautiful beaches today along with some great Art galleries , gardens and 2nd hand shops.. L9ved this huge Pohutukawa Tree that framed the scene..
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
water
,
nz
,
turquoise
,
beaches
