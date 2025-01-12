Sign up
Photo 4263
Hundertwasser Art Centre..
Today was a bit of an arty day with visiting the Hundertwasser Centre.. It is very interesting architecture..
Then our drive home checking out dome art centre's and galleries on the way..
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hundertwasser_Art_Centre
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
art
,
centre
,
hundertwasser
