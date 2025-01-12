Previous
Hundertwasser Art Centre.. by julzmaioro
Photo 4263

Hundertwasser Art Centre..

Today was a bit of an arty day with visiting the Hundertwasser Centre.. It is very interesting architecture..
Then our drive home checking out dome art centre's and galleries on the way.. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hundertwasser_Art_Centre
