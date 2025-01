Twin Water Falls..

Got around to edit a few photo's from the weekend today.. This one is from the Falls we went to on our way North. We were at the bottom of the falls when we noticed that there was a group what looked like 'walking' across the stream near the edge.. I thought that was a bit foolish as wouldn't take mush of a slip and they would be over the edge.. But no it's an optical illusion.. There is a bridge a reasonable distance from the edge, and we had walked over it as well. All perfectly safe..