Previous
Photo 4267
Glass Making
Before we headed home last weekend we called into the Glass Factory.. Bonus there was a demo going on.. He was making a 'Sunshine Yellow' tumbler.. fascinating..
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5374
photos
174
followers
203
following
4267
Views
10
365
Taken
16th January 2025 6:57pm
Public
glass
,
factory
,
making
,
tumbler
