Dargaville Museum and Northern Wairoa River..
Dargaville Museum and Northern Wairoa River..

We visited Dargaville last weekend, a small town on the North West Coast. My Parents had a farm here and some of the family still live here.. We have always called The Northern Wairoa River that runs by the town, 'The upside down River' as it always looks very dirty, unless you catch it at sunrise or sunset when it reflects the light and does look quite pretty.
This Dolphin sculpture and model of the nearby Poutu lighthouse are on the grounds of the Museum.. Nice to go back and remember previous visits when Mum and Dad lived there (I was already working so did not have to shift)
That little pointy hill in the distance is Toka Toka and a landmark you drive past as you head North, and a couple of years ago a family group including me climbed to the top.. Not a long climb but pretty steep.. Just after I had recovered from my BC treatment so an achievment I am proud of.
chikadnz ace
My grandparents lived in Dargaville (Mum was born in Te Kopuru) so we visited the area often as kids. I haven't yet climbed Toka Toka though! Nice pic.
January 17th, 2025  
Christina ace
I haven't been out that way for ages! I cycled to poutu lighthouse once (at low tide). Unfortunately, it was a long weekend and the place was crazy with 4WDer's hooning around.
January 17th, 2025  
