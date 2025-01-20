Sign up
Previous
Photo 4271
Smile...
You can't help but smile when you see sunflowers.. and seeing two you will have an even bigger smile.. Enjoy.. my pleasure..
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
4
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5378
photos
174
followers
203
following
1170% complete
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
18th January 2025 7:27pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
smile
,
faces
,
happy
,
sunflowers
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Thanks - enjoying from across the pond !!
January 20th, 2025
Jane Morley
I love the way they face the sun.. think I should have been a sunflower!
January 20th, 2025
Wylie
ace
beautiful lighting
January 20th, 2025
Tia
ace
So vibrant against that sky.
January 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
