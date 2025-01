The Little Red Boat...

Another shot from our time at my Sisters, This was a early morning shot at the end of the Street 'Biff' lives on.. This little red boat has been in this same spot ever since I have been visiting her, I don't think I have ever seen it 'unanchored'.. This is the Estuary but just over those sand hills is the East Coast and sometime can hear the crashing waves, have also seen surfers paddle across here walk over the sand hills to catch a wave..