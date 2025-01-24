Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4275
Ceramic Art Exhibition
Had a fun day out with 3 photography friends. Went to a gallery that had 2 exhibitions, which were fantastic. This collage was a very small portion of a very large piece made up of lots of ceramic tiles.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
0
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5382
photos
174
followers
202
following
1171% complete
View this month »
4268
4269
4270
4271
4272
4273
4274
4275
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ceramic
,
art
,
wall
,
tile
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close