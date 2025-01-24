Previous
Ceramic Art Exhibition by julzmaioro
Photo 4275

Ceramic Art Exhibition

Had a fun day out with 3 photography friends. Went to a gallery that had 2 exhibitions, which were fantastic. This collage was a very small portion of a very large piece made up of lots of ceramic tiles.
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1171% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact