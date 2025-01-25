Big Sky and Pohutukawa Tree..

Previous
The Local Blue Berry farm is open this weekend to Pick-your-own.. So FG and I went with our buckets to get some to put down in the freezer. The BB Farm is in a very picturesque spot so I had the camera handy. I spotted this tree on the hill when we drove in and knew I had to get a shot, and I was very pleased with the gorgeous sky behind it. This is the tree that we call NZ Christmas Tree so it would of looked spectacular a month ago..
We picked 6kg's of BB's so a few muffins or smoothies there..
