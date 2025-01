The Tiny House

I noticed this 'Tiny House' yesterday when I took the shot of the tree on the hill.. I had seen it before but not from this angle, and it was so much more worthy of a photo. Not sure what it was used for but it is in the lawn of a very old farm cottage, so makes me think it did have a practical purpose and not just a play house. This farm would of been very isolated in the Pioneer days. So we will just have to wander what it was used for.