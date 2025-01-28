Sign up
Big Sky and Pohutukawa tree #2
Another shot of the Pohutukawa from the other day with the amazing sky behind. this time from a different angle and back further to include the foreground.
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
25th January 2025 12:06pm
sky
big
pohutukawa
Brigette
Nicely seen and captured
January 28th, 2025
